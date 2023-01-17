Russian, Iranian FMs agree to postpone talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov mutually agreed to postpone their talks scheduled for January 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

"By mutual agreement, the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, originally scheduled for January 17, have been postponed," Russian news agency TASS quoted the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry did not say when the talks would be held.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had earlier said that the two top diplomats were to discuss, among other things, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, cooperation in the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as the situations in Syria, Afghanistan and the South Caucasus, according to TASS.

The final phase of negotiations on a full-fledged agreement on a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran was to feature high on the agenda, the Russian news agency reported.

