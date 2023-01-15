Iran FM spox slams US police over killing of the black American teacher

In reaction to the heinous killing of the black American teacher in the US, Kanaani said that watching images of the violent and brutal act of the US police in killing Keenan Anderson, the black American teacher, recalls the brutal killing of George Floyd, adding that such heinous actions demonstrate the continuation of the US police's racism against the country's black people that once again shocks the world.

Referring to the US regime's actions of hypocritically interfering in other countries' internal affairs to achieve political objectives, Kanaani criticized the US government which remains silent over the excessive violence, racism, and despicable attempts of its country's police against black citizens.

Condemning the killing of Anderson, the black American teacher, he stressed the need for the US government to behave responsibly over the current inhumane crime besides other clear and systematic human rights violations in the country, particularly towards the rights of minorities and the black ones.

endNewsMessage1