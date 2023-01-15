Iran FM, Hezbollah chief discuss key regional issues

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah during his trip to Lebanon, discussing a host of issues including Iran’s nuclear negotiations, as well as political developments in Lebanon.

The meeting took place on Friday during the first leg of Amirabdollahian’s regional tour.

Amirabdollahian spoke about the recent riots in Iran and how they broke out, elaborating on the role certain foreign parties played in triggering unrest.

He also briefed Nasrallah on the latest developments regarding the nuclear negotiations aimed at removing the existing anti-Iran sanctions.

The process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia to mend their ties was another topic of discussion between Amirabdollahian and the Hezbollah chief.

The two also discussed Syria as well as the ongoing war in Yemen.

They talked about Palestine and the resistance of its people in the face of the Israeli occupation, expressing assurance that the resistance front in the region enjoys the integrity and coordination required to face possible threats caused by new political and security developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Political developments in Lebanon, which should pick a new president, were discussed by Amirabdollahian and Nasrallah as well.

The top Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of efforts by all Lebanese parties to come to a political agreement, saying that choosing a new president as soon as possible, without allowing foreign interference and pressure, serves the interests of the Lebanese people and the whole region.

