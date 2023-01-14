Envoy: Iran remains first supporter of stability, development in Iraq

Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq said that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains the first supporter of the development and stability in Iraq.

Al Sadeq wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday that Iran remains the first supporter of the development and stability of Iraq, no matter how much it is exposed to accusations that aim to divert the course of public opinion from the main cause of the dollar exchange rate crisis.

It seems that the Iranian ambassador was referring to the high price of the dollar in Iraq, which has been caused by the US to put pressure on the government of Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani.

