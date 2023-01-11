 Iran Summon Iraq’s Envoy over Fake Name for ‘Persian Gulf’: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the ambassador of Iraq to Tehran has been called in by the Foreign Ministry after the neighboring country’s officials used a fake title for the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian deplored the choice of a fake name for the Persian Gulf by Iraqi officials.

Iraq, which is hosting the Persian Gulf Arab neighbors for an international football tournament, has distorted the name of the Persian Gulf during the 25th edition of the games.

The top Iranian diplomat said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani has published a message in the virtual space recently and has corrected that mistake.

Amirabdollahian said Iran has explicitly expressed its protest to Iraq in spite of the “strategic, brotherly and deep-rooted relations” with the Arab country.

“We summoned the ambassador of Iraq to the Foreign Ministry and notified the Iraqi side of the sensitivity of the great Iranian nation about the use of the exact and full term of the Persian Gulf,” Amirabdollahian added.

The Persian Gulf Cup tournament started on Friday and will run until January 19 in Iraq.

