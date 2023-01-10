Iran's Qalibaf says misunderstandings with Azerbaijan cleared up

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Tuesday that the misunderstandings with the Republic of Azerbaijan have been cleared up, adding that he was going to visit Baku in the future.

Qalibaf made the remarks on his arrival at Mehr Abad Airport after his visit to Turkiye for the 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

He added that the misunderstandings with the Republic of Azerbaijan have been cleared up and it was decided that he would visit Baku in the future.

Referring to his visit to Turkiye for the 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), the Iranian Parliament speaker said that this summit, which was held through video conferencing in the past couple of years due to COVID-19, was held this year with particpation of 44 parliamentary delegations at different levels from Asian countries.

According to IRNA, Qalibaf on Monday (Jan 9) told his Azeri counterpart that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects interference by extra-regional countries and will not accept any geopolitical changes at borders.

Qalibaf and Sahiba Gafarova met in the Turkish city of Antalya on the sidelines of the 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The top Iranian lawmaker also told his Azeri counterpart that parliamentary interactions can play a great role in developing relations between the two neighbors.

The speaker of the parliament left Tehran for Turkiye's Antalya on Sunday to participate in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

endNewsMessage1