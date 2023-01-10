Ex-official criticizes Tehran’s absence in Turkey-Russia meeting on Syria

The former deputy foreign minister of Iran has criticized Iran’s absence in the recent meeting of Turkey and Russia on Syria.

Commenting on the reason for the absence of Iran in the recent joint meeting of Turkey and Russia on Syria, Ebrahim Rahimpour has said that the Russians should answer this question.

Turkey is our rival in Syria and when Iran suggested implementing a tripartite meeting with Bashar Assad, Erdogan, and the Iranian president, the Turks did not accept, he said.

When the fruit is ripening and its smell and taste is reached to the powers, they don’t care about us anymore, he said, adding that Russia didn’t act suitably on the Karabakh issue and got us embroiled in it and this issue has been repeated toward us in Syria.

endNewsMessage1