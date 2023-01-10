Syria-Iran coop. to help stabilize region: FM Amirabdollahian

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian has emphasized that Damascus-Tehran's close collaborations contribute to stability and security in the region.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Syrian Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan, in which they discussed the improvement of bilateral ties and the latest developments in Syria and West Asia.

According to the Iranian top diplomat, the distinguished relations between the two countries are of great importance for both sides and play a role in maintaining security, stability, and tranquility in the region.

The Iranian FM also underlined the need to upgrade mutual ties in different arenas, noting that the expansion of cooperation in the economic sector seems to be an inevitable necessity to pave the way for enjoying the capacities of both countries.

Susan, for his part, commemorated the memory of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani and his special role in the fight against terrorism in Syria and the region, appreciating Iran’s support for the Arab country in this fight as well as support for resolving the political crisis in the war-torn country.

He further underscored that the notable relationship between Tehran and Damascus is based upon the strategic outlook of the high-ranking authorities of both states; then, he informed FM Amirabdollahian of the latest developments in respect of resolving the political crisis in Syria.

