 US, Europe’s Role in Iran Riots Obvious: Leader

Highlighting the evident and indisputable role that the Americans and Europeans played in the recent riots in Iran, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the enemy’s main tool was a propaganda campaign using Western, Arabic, and Hebrew media outlets.

On the anniversary of the 1978 historic uprising of the people of Qom against the oppressive Pahlavi regime, a group of people from Qom met with Ayatollah Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah of Tehran on Monday.

This item is being updated…

endNewsMessage1