Relations with Muslim countries tops Iran’s foreign policy: President Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that the expansion of relations with Muslim countries in different political, cultural, and economic areas is the top priority of his administration.

The remarks were made in a meeting in Tehran where Malaysia's new Ambassador to Iran Khairi Bin Omar submitted his credentials to President Raisi.

The Iranian president said that relations between Iran and Malaysia have always been growing, especially since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Referring to the huge potential for bilateral relations between Iran and Malaysia, President Raisi expressed hope that these potentials will help bilateral relations further expand in the future.

The Malaysian ambassador, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Malaysia’s King, prime minister, and people to the Iranian government and people.

He said that trade, investment, education, science and technology, and tourism are among the main areas for further cooperation between the two countries.

endNewsMessage1