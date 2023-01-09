Iran, Turkmenistan FMs emphasize need for broadening ties

Ministers of foreign affairs of Iran and Turkmenistan in a phone talk emphasized the need for broadening comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

Hossein Amirabdollahian in his Sunday evening phone talk with his counterpart from Turkmenistan congratulated the Christian New Year to him and exchanged viewpoints on issues of mutual interest.

He also expressed hope in the phone talk that relying on both sides' cooperation and serious efforts the two nations will be witnesses to the broadening of comprehensive mutual cooperation.

Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, too, in the phone talk asked for continuation of dialogue with the Islamic Republic of Iran officials and further strengthening of bilateral relations.

