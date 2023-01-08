Iran FM, new Venezuelan counterpart discuss bilateral issues

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Saturday made a phone call with Venezuela’s new foreign minister Yvan Gil Pinto, congratulating him on taking the top diplomatic post.

Amirabdollahian and Pinto exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with the latter describing Iran and Venezuela as two important partners in the international arena.

The Iranian minister also expressed hope that ties between the two countries would further grow in the future.

Pinto was named foreign minister by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday.

