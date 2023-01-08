Iran parliament speaker to attend APA meeting in Türkiye

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf will travel to Türkiye to attend the 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

The announcement was made on Saturday by Ali Alizadeh who heads the Iranian parliamentary delegation to the APA.

Alizadeh did not say when the top Iranian lawmaker will depart for Türkiye to attend the session set to be held on January 8-10.

He said that top parliamentary officials from 25 countries will participate in the Plenary Session of the APA which he called one of the most important bodies in Asia.

Alizadeh also spoke about a resolution which the Iranian delegation is proposing to help promote cooperation among member states of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

The 13th Plenary Session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly will be held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

According to the official website of the Turkish Presidency, the gathering “aims to enhance the cooperation of parliaments in the fields of peace, prosperity, economic and social relations in the Asian region".

