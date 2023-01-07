 Leader Appoints New Police Chief of Iran

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei appointed a new general as the commander of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran –known as FARAJA.

In a decree issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, appointed Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan as the chief of the Iranian Law Enforcement Command.

The Leader also thanked the incoming commander’s predecessor, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, and expressed satisfaction with his service.

Ayatollah Khamenei seriously advised Brigadier General Radan to try to attract Almighty God’s satisfaction and to content people in the course of safeguarding security and ensuring public calm.

The Leader also stressed the need to elevate the capabilities of FARAJA, protect the dignity of the police forces, and train expert forces in various branches.

Iran’s Police Force is in charge of ensuring security in the cities, on the roads and along the borders.

FARAJA has a broad range of responsibilities and includes several divisions, including cyber police, border guard police, traffic police, criminal investigation department, antinarcotics police, and a bureau for compulsory military service affairs.

