Envoy slams Israeli diplomat anti-Iran accusations

The full text of the letter is as follows:

Excellency,

I am writing to you in reference to the UN Security Council's emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, which was held on 5 January 2023 (S/PV.9236). During the meeting, the Security Council was presented with unjustified references and unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran levelled by a representative of the Israeli regime.

Since the format of the meeting prevented my delegation from making a statement in response to such fabrications, I would appreciate it if you could draw the Council members' attention to the following position of my delegation on the abovementioned unjustified allegations:

The representative of the Israeli regime has feverishly attempted to exploit the Security Council platform once more by resorting to lies and fabrications accusing Iran of malicious activities that this regime itself has committed and continues to commit against regional countries.

While Iran categorically denies these unjustified accusations, it believes that the purpose of such baseless accusations is to divert the international community’s attention away from the ongoing atrocities and serious violations of international law committed by the Israeli Apartheid regime against the Palestinian people, especially its recent incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque on 3 January 2023 which violated not only the sanctity and worship rites of the Mosque but also constituted a brazen provocation of the emotional state of the Muslim Ummah.

It is regrettable that, due to a lack of accountability, the Israeli regime continues to commit serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Palestine-occupied territory, including systematic and flagrant acts of sacrilege as well as the desecration of Al-Quds Al-Sharif holy sites, in full view of the international community while also being fully aware that it will not face any consequences. If the international community, particularly the Security Council, remains deafeningly silent regarding the Israeli regime's ongoing aggressions, the regime will be emboldened to carry on with more atrocities and aggression. Any sacrilege and desecration of Muslim holy sites that also results in the distress and disturbance of Muslims around the world is repulsive and should not be tolerated.

We urge the Security Council to condemn the Israeli regime's ongoing violations and atrocities in Palestinian-occupied territory, as well as to compel this lawless regime to strictly adhere to international law, including relevant United Nations resolutions.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

