short link
Code: 1316825 A
خانه | Politics

Netanyahu is too weak to confront Iran or Hezbollah: Expert

An expert on the West Asia issues has said that many experts believe that the life of the new Zionist government will not be long.

Netanyahu is too weak to confront Iran or Hezbollah: Expert

Evaluating the recent developments in the occupied lands after the formation of the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Reza Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that many experts believe that the life of the new Zionist government will not be long and maybe it will last less than a year.

He also commented on threats that have been made by Netanyahu against Iran and said that Netanyahu is too weak to initiate a war with Iran or Hezbollah or even bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Bomb Expert Experts New West

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive