Netanyahu is too weak to confront Iran or Hezbollah: Expert

Evaluating the recent developments in the occupied lands after the formation of the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, Reza Mirabian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that many experts believe that the life of the new Zionist government will not be long and maybe it will last less than a year.

He also commented on threats that have been made by Netanyahu against Iran and said that Netanyahu is too weak to initiate a war with Iran or Hezbollah or even bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

