Iran appreciates Syria's positive interaction with OPCW

Iran's permanent UN envoy here on Thursday appreciated Syria's positive interactions with the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Ambassador Amir-Saeed Iravani while appreciating Syria's positive interactions with the OPCW, emphasized that heeding the Syrian government's legitimate worries in that respect, too, is necessary.

Speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) Thursday session on Thursday, local time, about the Syrian chemical weapons file, Iravani said, "Since the previous UNSC session in this respect no new event, or development has occurred. The OPCW representative office at the UN, too, has not presented any new point in this respect."

"Today's session once again supports the idea that despite the lack of any progress, or evolution in this file, holding regular monthly sessions in this respect is merely waste of UN assets and time of the UNSC members," reiterated the diplomat of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iravani at the same made clear that Iran supports resolving the remainder of issues in the Syrian chemical weapons file in the technical path at the OPCW.

"In order to reach that end, unbiassed, professional, authentic and tangible investigations are needed, that must match the requirements and processes of the Chemical Weapons NPT," he reiterated.

