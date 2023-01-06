A new chapter opened in nuclear talks: MP

In recent days and after the failure of Westerners in acquiring the desired results from the unrest in Iran, they sent messages and now a new era of negotiations has been opened, the deputy head of security and national commission in the parliament of Iran has said.

Abbas Moghtadaie told ILNA that given that Iran has a logic, it never has left the negotiating table.

The covenant breakers who left the negotiating table are seeking to continue their non-compliance now and the result of the continuation of the process is not Iran’s surrender but it will make Iran determined to continue the way of resistance, he added.

He further pointed out that Western countries should speak with Iran by respecting the dignity and interests of the Iranian nation not in the pressure and threat atmosphere.

“In recent days, they have sent a message to Iran in which they have accepted that Iran is a powerful country in the region, so now a new chapter of dialogue has been opened as a result of the victory of the Iranian nation,” he added.

