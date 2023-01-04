Iran UN envoy warns against Zionists' adventurism against Iran

Iran's ambassador to the UN in a letter addressed to the UN secretary general and UNSC warned against notorious policies of Zionists in the region, reserving Iran's rights for response at any time needed.

The permanent Ambassador of Iran to the UN Saeed Iravani in his letter referred to the intriguing warmonger remarks made by Zionist officials, which equals obvious breaching of the UN Charter, such as threatening to use military force against Iranian peaceful nuclear facilities.

Iravani has in his letter stressed that resorting to military threats by that illegitimate regime takes place under such conditions that Iran's nuclear facilities are under the verification tests of the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is observing and extent of full transparency, which is quite unprecedented.

"This is not the first time that Israel is threatening to resort to force against Iran, as it had already accepted the responsibility of assassinating Iranian scientists in terrorist acts, and destroying some infrastructures of Iran's peaceful nuclear program," added the ambassador.

He wrote that such warmonger threats show that Israel accepts full responsibility for its entire criminal and terrorist acts against Iran, and should thus also accept their aftermaths.

Iravani has also urged the UNSC to heed its responsibilities under the UN Charter for the preservation of international peace and security and condemn the warmonger remarks of the Zionists, which are real threats against international and regional peace and stability.

