Nasrallah: Martyr Soleimani was joining ring in resistance axis

Lebanese Hezbollah secretary general said the objectives of assassinating commanders of resistance included strengthening terrorists in Iraq, weakening resistance in Syria, and Lebanon, and eliminating strategic threats against Israel.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was scheduled to lecture on Friday, but Lebanese Hezbollah Public Relations announced that he was infected with the influenza virus and his address was delayed till Tuesday, the 3rd anniversary of Haq Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandas martyrdom.

This deal made some Arabic, and particularly Saudi, and Zionist media spread rumors about the health conditions of Hezbollah's secretary general, but his address tonight ended all those baseless rumors.

Nasrallah began his lecture by referring to the same Arabic and Hebrew media rumors, thanking God for his good health conditions.

Referring to the 3rd anniversary of the victorious commanders of the resistance movement, Nasrallah counted some unique personality traits of Major General Qassem Soleimani, especially harmonizing the resistance front's moves for two decades against the plots and scenarios hatched by the Americans.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah elsewhere in his address elaborated on the US scenario for the region, known as the New Middle East, saying, "The US plot for the region was aimed at strengthening the American hegemony and prestige, looting the region's wealth, such as oil and gas. The first encounter of Martyr Soleimani and the other commanders and martyrs was with the first version of the New Middle East Plan in Lebanon and Palestine."

He referred to the 9/11 events which facilitated the implementation of the US plans in Afghanistan and in Iraq, as well as Iran's proximity with Syria, reiterating, "If the Israeli invasion against Lebanon in the year 2006 had led to their victory they would have also begun a new war against Syria, as well, but that did not happen, and this makes clear the key role played by Martyr Soleimani."

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the main axis of the US plan in the region is to turn Israel into a military barracks for the region and the Achille's heel of it.

He said that resistance in Iraq defeated the Americans and made them retreat from that country, which changed the region's general structure.

"Those who launched the resistance in Iraq were the groups and movements trained and planned by Haj Qasem and al-Mohandas," he said.

The Hezbollah secretary general emphasized that Syria and Iran resisted the US pressure and Iraq's resistance performed quite well, reiterating, "If Syria had not resisted and there was not a will for resistance in Iraq, and if there were no Soleimani and no Emad Moqniyeh, the Americans had occupied the whole region."

He said that what occurred in the Arab world began with Tunisia and ended in Syria, even horrifying the US allies, adding, "The worst thing in the second version of the New Middle East Plan was the sectarian and takfiri movements.

