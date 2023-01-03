FM: Foreign Ministry keeps pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry will continue the pursuit of General Soleimani's assassination case.

Three years ago on this day, the helpless president of the United States and his team decided to do a heinous act contrary to the international laws with which they themselves pretend to comply, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

The occupying regime of the Holy Quds is struggling for survival, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary are seriously pursuing to bring the leaders and perpetrators of the terrorist crime of Baghdad airport to justice, he noted.

US terrorists assassinated General Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the former commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with their companions by targeting their vehicles outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, at the direct order from then US President Donald Trump.

