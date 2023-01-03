Gen. Soleimani was a leader for resistance: Top Hezbollah official

Deputy Chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Sheikh Naeem Qasim, on Monday said that Martyred Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was a leader of the resistance.

Sheikh Naeem Qasim made the remark on Twitter, a day ahead of the third anniversary of the US assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani.

The Hezbollah official said in his tweet that “confrontation will not stop. Soleimani is a martyr and leader….and the most beloved of people, who carries with him the compass of Palestine and Al-Quds. Donald Trump is a murderer and cruel criminal who kills aggressively and supports the Zionist occupation. The result of everything will be determined at the end.”

On Monday, Hezbollah held a ceremony in the Lebanese city of Sidon to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani and Top Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon was also present at the ceremony.

General Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force. He, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in a US drone attack ordered by then president Donald Trump. The attack hit their convoy near Iraq’s capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

