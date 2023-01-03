US informed of measures on pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination: FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday said that his ministry considers its duty to legally pursue the US assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran has informed the US of some of the legal measures it has taken through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry to commemorate the third martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani, which falls on January 3.

Amirabdollahian said, as part of efforts to pursue the assassination case of the top general, a special committee was set up at the Foreign Ministry, which cooperates with the Judiciary, as well as the legal section of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He said that the committee has speeded up the measures to pursue the case over the past four months, “with some of those measures being declared to the US through the Swiss Embassy".

Amirabdollahian stressed that the Foreign Ministry will do whatever it can to bring to justice the “American perpetrators and terrorists” responsible for the assassination of General Soleimani.

He also spoke of “close cooperation” between Iranian and Iraqi judiciaries in this regard, noting that three rounds of negotiations have so far been held, which will be followed by new talks set to take place in Tehran next week.

The diplomat said that the Iraqi government has prepared documents that General Soleimani was present in the Arab country as a guest at the time of the US attack.

General Soleimani was the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, who along with top Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in a US drone attack ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, near Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

