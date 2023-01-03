Nationals of ‘nearly 4 countries’ involved in Gen. Soleimani assassination: Official

The head of a Foreign Ministry-appointed committee to follow up on the case of the US assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Monday said that arrest warrants have been issued for some people in Iraq, who are nationals of “three to four” countries.

Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei made the remarks during the “Borderless Hero” program made by Student News Network (SNN) on the third martyrdom anniversary of Lieutenant General Soleimani.

Kadkhodaei did not mention the exact number of the people for whom arrest warrants have been issued. He did not mention their nationalities either but said that “the number of people, who were complicit in this crime or helped in it is high", and that their names have been presented to the Iranian authorities.

He also said that the Iranian Judiciary has made good efforts to gather evidence related to Martyr Soleimani’s assassination, adding that an indictment is being prepared as well.

The official also said that the Americans are trying to justify the crime they have committed as a positive measure. “We should stop that by offering documents and referring the case to international bodies.”

“By referring to the case of General Soleimani’s assassination, we also seek to prove that the US presence in the region [West Asia] is illegal and that America should leave the region,” Kadkhodaei noted.

He hailed Iraq for its “good cooperation” in following up on the assassination case of General Soleimani, announcing that Iran will host “delegations” from Iraq in the coming days over the issue.

General Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force. He, along with Top Iraqi Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in a US drone attack ordered by then-US President Donald Trump. The attack hit their convoy near Iraq’s capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

