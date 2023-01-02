 Iran, Egypt Hold Positive Talks: Spokesman

The foreign minister of Iran and the president of Egypt have held positive talks on the sidelines of a regional summit about Iraq, held recently in Jordan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held brief talks on the sidelines of the Baghdad II Conference in Amman last month.

The spirit of the talks was positive, as the two sides were willing to hold negotiations, he added.

Kanaani also stated that Iran and Egypt have recently held a series of bilateral negotiations on consular affairs and have agreed to settle the problems relating to the common consular issues.

Pointing to the constant interaction between Iran and Egypt through their interests sections in Tehran and Cairo, the spokesman said the two countries “have basically no problem for dialogue, meetings, and exchange of views”.

He appreciated Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani for his recent announcement that Baghdad is prepared to help ease the formation of talks between the officials of Iran and Egypt.

The spokesman emphasized that Iran welcomes such “positive initiatives” from Iraq that contribute to the proximity of common views of Iran and other regional countries, especially Egypt.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any positive movement and development leading to the formation of a new atmosphere in the bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt, and would respond positively to any positive initiative in this regard,” he added.

endNewsMessage1