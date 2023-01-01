Saudi Arabia’s main aim is to contain and marginalize Iran: Expert

A senior professor at South Alabama University has said that the main aim of the government of Saudi Arabia is to contain and marginalize Iran.

Nader Entesar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that along with disagreements toward the safeguards issue, the distance between Iran and the West has increased with respect to the JCPOA.

Referring to the words of some Iranian officials that the only disagreement that remains between Iran and the West is the safeguards issue, he emphasized that this shows Iran’s retreat from some of its demands.

Regarding news about the resumption of the talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the expert called the readiness of Riyadh to restart the negotiations with Iran propaganda, saying that the main aim of the government of Saudi Arabia is to contain and marginalize Iran.

Saudi Arabia seeks to eliminate Iran as a powerful and prominent actor in the region if possible, he added.

To reach this aim, Saudi Arabia will use all its tools including political talks, he noted.

Iran and Saudi Arabia could promote cooperation in some cases but Tehran should always consider the main aim of Saudi Arabia's foreign policy, he said.

