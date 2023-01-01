Iran opposes foreign states’ presence in region, FM says

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday stressed Iran's opposition to the presence of foreign states in the region.

Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with Bayramov and discussed significant issues of mutual interest in economics and politics on Saturday.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s readiness to enhance transit and transportation cooperation between the two states, Amirabdollahian noted that cooperation in transportation and transit should be boosted and they are ready to increase trade exchanges between the two countries.

Emphasizing the opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the presence of foreign countries in the region, he underlined that the problems in the region could be resolved with the countries in the region by adopting positive approaches.

The formation of working groups on the issue of media activities on both sides and conducting surveys on water scarcity and pollution of the Aras River on the shared border between the two countries were among the other issues brought up and discussed by the Iranian foreign minister in the telephone conversation.

Bayramov, for his part, emphasized the significance of cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed his government's interest in holding a joint economic commission of the two countries early in Christian New Year 2023 and promoting economic plus trade relations between the two states.

