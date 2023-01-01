Iranian Navy drones successfully destroy simulated targets

As Zolfaqar 1401 drills continues in southern Iran, different drones – namely Arash, Bavar, and Ababil 5 – took off from the board of Sahand destroyer and successfully shot the simulated targets at the coast.

Different combat, reconnaissance, and intercepting drones were reportedly used in this operation and it was finally the Ababil 5 combat drone that shot and destroyed the targets.

Ababil 5 drone has recently joined the Iranian Navy and was used in the annual drills of the Iranian Army for the first time.

Also following a warning by the Army’s air defense force, the manned and unmanned aircraft of extra-regional forces, that sought to collect data from the scene of the drills, changed their route and left the scene.

