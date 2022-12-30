AEOI chief says it was US that set new conditions in JCPOA talks

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that the party that set new conditions in JCPOA negotiations was not Iran, but it was the United States.

Eslami also said that the US is now sending different messages expressing readiness for the continuation of talks.

He said it is not acceptable to finalize the talks on the one hand and leave new doors open for pressuring the Iranian nation and re-imposing sanctions on them on the other hand.

The main issue in the JCPOA negotiations is political and based on “the engine of maximum pressure” so that the Americans are deceived every now and then and fall into the trap of Zionists and extremists, and these ups and downs are always theirs, Eslami said.

He believed that it is necessary for the other side to give up making plots, destruction, and sanctions so that both sides would benefit from the continuation of talks.

The official said that the IAEA inspectors are regularly in Iran and all the nuclear activities of the country are being carried out under their inspection. He added that the IAEA officials visited Iran and held negotiations last week.

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has also voiced readiness for a visit to Iran which will possibly be discussed and scheduled after the January holidays, he said.

