Saudi Arabia's behavior toward Iran depends on Tehran's relationship with West: Expert

An expert on international issues has said that Saudi Arabia has adjusted its relationship and talks with Iran based on Iran's relationship with Europe and the U.S.

Speaking to ILNA, Abdolreza Faraji Rad evaluated the recent developments regarding the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying that Saudi Arabia has adjusted its relationship and talks with Iran based on Iran's relationship with the world, especially Europe and the U.S.

He also said that “On the other hand, whenever Saudi Arabia feels that Iran's relations with Europe have become strained and isolated, and the pressure of the West on Iran is high, and the nuclear agreement is out of reach, they play games and do not show their readiness for negotiations. Today we are in such a situation.”

If a date is being set for the nuclear talks between Iran and the West and it is felt that the JCPOA is going to be signed, the seventh round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia will definitely start, he noted.

Commenting on the role of Iraq as a mediator between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said that Iraq has a mediatory role, and it is not a very strong role that wants to impose something on one of the two sides.

So Saudi Arabia isn’t a friend of Iran, it is Iran’s enemy but a neighboring country, he said, underlining the need for mending relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

