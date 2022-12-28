Iran FM delivers President Raisi’s message to Oman’s Sultan Haitham

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in the Omani capital of Muscat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian presented to the Sultan an official message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

The top Iranian diplomat is also planning to hold meetings with other senior Omani officials later on Wednesday.

Amirabdollahian had told reporters upon arriving in Muscat on Tuesday that he will deliver a key message from Raisi to the Omani Sultan.

He said that Tehran and Muscat have always been engaged in discussions on international, regional, and bilateral issues.

“Oman is a center of regional dialogue on a diversified range of issues and high-ranking Omani authorities have always played a considerate role in regional crises,” said the top Iranian diplomat.

He said his Muscat visit would be an opportunity to review ties between Iran and Oman and to follow up on bilateral agreements that need to be speeded up.

Amirabdollahian said his discussions in Muscat will also cover crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

