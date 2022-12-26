FM Spox: Dialogue window still open from Iranian side of JCPOA

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has referred to the continued negotiations between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 deal on the country’s nuclear program, known as the JCPOA, saying that the window of dialogue is still open and that an agreement can be reached if there is a genuine will in Western countries that are parties to the deal.

Addressing a weekly press conference on Monday, Kanaani responded to a question about Iran’s announcement of readiness to take the final steps to revive the JCPOA and the answer provided by the Europeans.

Kanaani said that such an answer must be an operational one, adding that the fact that Europeans are still willing to negotiate about the JCPOA shows that they must take a practical step.

He added that Iran has stated many times that its foreign policy is not tied to the JCPOA and talks aimed at reviving the deal, adding that the country follows a path of boosting relations with its neighbors.

The spokesman said that the Baghdad Conference held last week in Jordan was a good opportunity for dialogue between Iran and European Union (EU) officials.

He added that Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had complained about European countries’ interference in Iran’s internal affairs during the recent riots in the country in a meeting with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Kanaani noted that the Iranian foreign minister had also warned that Western countries' continued delivery of weapons to Ukraine will not help resolve a conflict between the country and Russia.

