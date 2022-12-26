Azerbaijan a foothold for Israel against Iran: expert

The Executive Director of the Armenian Political Science Association said that Baku is playing the role of the launch pad for the anti-Iranian activities of Israel.

Benyamin Pogosia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Iran can play a constructive role in the Caucasus region.

He emphasized that the U.S. and Israel have a clear strategy to prevent Iran from playing any role in the region.

In recent months we were witnessing Azerbaijan falling under the influence of Israel, he said.

He noted that Baku is playing the role of the launch pad for the anti-Iranian activities of Israel.

Turkey is a strategic ally of Azerbaijan, he said, emphasizing that Turkey’s main aim is to increase its influence in the south Caucasus.

“Of course, Turkey’s strategic interests are against the positions of Iran and Russia. Turkey is seeking to maintain a level of cooperation with Russia,” he noted.

The creation of the Zangezur corridor will divide Armenia into two parts and will separate this country from Iran, he said.

He added that this action in the long term will have negative consequences for Armenia and will make Armenia dependent on Azerbaijan and Turkey.

