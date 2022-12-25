JCPOA revival will lead to Iran-Arab better relations: Expert

A lecturer in Iranian Studies at the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Australian National University has said that the JCPOA revival will change the relations between countries in the Middle East.

Alam Saleh described the future of the Middle East in 2023 as positive, saying that some issues can be determining in this regard.

Describing Ukraine’s war as an important issue in this regard, he said that in the energy security and oil prices fields, we should wait to see how this war can be determined next year.

The next point is the issue of the JCPOA revival that is so important, he added.

Certainly, if the JCPOA is revived in any form even in the weaker one, the relations between Middle Eastern countries will be changed, especially between Iran and Saudi Arabia and it lead to better relations between Tehran and countries in the region, he said.

