Iran condemns ‘racist’ attack in Paris

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday condemned the shooting incident in the French capital Paris that left three people dead a day earlier.

The spokesman expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.

He also expressed concern over dangers to people's lives, especially Muslims, minorities, and migrants, calling on French police to show restraint in dealing with peaceful protests.

Kanaani referred to the discriminatory policies of the French government towards minorities and migrants and its violent response to protests in the past, saying that an impartial investigation into the shooting would be helpful.

On Friday, a gunman attacked a Kurdish cultural center in central Paris, killing three people and wounding three others.

A possible racist motive is being probed.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between Paris police and protesters for a second day over the deadly incident.

