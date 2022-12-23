Relations between Iran and Persian Gulf Arab states not improved: expert

Saudi Arabia has adopted a dual policy towards Iran, on the one hand it claims to be willing to negotiate and on the other hand it continues to try to destabilize Iran, a professor said.

Speaking to ILNA, Shirin Hunter said that the atmosphere governing the relations between Iran and the countries bordering the Persian Gulf has not changed much, and certainly there has been no improvement in relations.

On the contrary, the Persian Gulf countries continue their claims against Iran, she added.

She also noted that Saudi Arabia has adopted a dual policy towards Iran, on the one hand, it claims to be willing to negotiate and on the other hand it continues to try to destabilize Iran

The improvement of Iran's relations with the Arab world has a direct relationship with the improvement of Tehran’s relations with the West, she emphasized.

