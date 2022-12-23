Iran, Dutch FMs favor broadening bilateral ties

Minters of foreign affairs of Iran and Dutch Land in a phone talk on Thursday night stressed the need for broadening comprehensive bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in tier phone talk exchanged viewpoints on the most important issues of mutual interest in bilateral and international fields.

The Iranian top diplomat referred to the 1,400-year-old history of Iran-Dutch Land relations, announcing Iran's readiness for evermore expansion of bilateral ties.

Amirabdollahian meanwhile congratulated the Christmas and the beginning of the New Year the Dutch government and nation.

The Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, too, in the phone talk referred to the long record of bilateral ties, emphasizing that his country favors the continuation of bilateral talks over political and consular issues.

The Dutch foreign minister meanwhile congratulated the beginning of the Christian New Year to the Iranian nation and government, especially the Iranian Christian citizens.

