Foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held a phone conversation on Thursday, discussing the latest international and regional developments.

Top Iranian Diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi also discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides stressed the need to continue negotiations over those issues and in line with the interests of the two countries as well as the whole region.

