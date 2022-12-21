 Zionists Frustrated, Under Intense Pressure: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Highlighting the growing sense of frustration in the Zionist regime, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani said the Zionists will soon have to leave the occupied territories humiliatingly.

In an address to an event held in Tehran on Tuesday to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Iran's ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo, the IRGC Quds Force chief said the Israeli regime has become frustrated as 40 to 50 operations are carried out against the Zionists in the West Bank per week.

In the West Bank, which is twice the size of Tehran, ten operations happen against Zionists every day, the commander added.

After the assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani in January 2020, the Israelis were advised to sell their houses and leave Palestine, he stated.

“Today we see that old Jewish figures in the occupied territories have formed organizations for the withdrawal of Jews from Israel. People of Palestine will boot the Zionists out of Palestine with humiliation in the not too distant future,” Qaani said.

“The Zionists are now under intense pressure and do not shy away from the negative propaganda,” he added.

The commander went on to say that Iran has documented all measures of the enemies, stressing that all hostile moves, without an exception, will receive Iran’s response.

“Whoever has once taken a media action against Iran will receive a blow in response one day, and the day will come that they (enemies) see that nothing has been left for them,” he added.

endNewsMessage1