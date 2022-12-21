Iran FM delivers Pres. Raisi's message to Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian delivered President Ebrahim Raisi’s written message to Jordan’s King Abdullah II in a meeting with the King in Amman on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian and King Abdullah II exchanged their viewpoints on regional developments and on bilateral ties between Iran and Jordan.

Appreciating the Jordanian government for its hosting of the second edition of the Baghdad Conference, Amirabdollahian said that cooperation among regional countries is necessary to preserve peace, stability, and security in the region,

He also reiterated that boosting economic and trade cooperation in the region will serve the interest of the regional countries.

The top diplomat also touched upon the potential for bilateral cooperation between Iran and Jordan in political and economic fields, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand political, economic, and commercial relations with the Kingdom of Jordan.

In the meeting, which was held in the presence of the Jordanian crown prince, foreign minister, and senior Jordanian security officials, King Abdullah II referred to the Jordanian people and government’s high regard for the Iranians and asked for opening a new chapter in bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

He said that the fate of Muslim countries depends on the extent of cooperation and partnership between them, adding that such cooperation would strengthen stability and security in the Muslim world.

