FM Spox slams ‘shameful’ US support for MKO leader

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has slammed some “bankrupt US politicians” for their “shameful support” for the leader of the terrorist Mojahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), adding that such stances further expose the fake claims of the US in dealing with human rights issues.

“The American regime's coalition with the terrorists, who are the killers of over 17,000 Iranian citizens, further exposes their true nature,” wrote Kanaani in a tweet posted on Tuesday while referring to the crimes committed by the MKO against Iranians during the reign of the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hossein.

The spokesman referred to the move, as “terrorism laundering” and “shameful sanctification of terrorism”.

Kanaani added that the American regime is resorting to its own bankrupt politicians to support the criminal terrorists and to impose pressure on the Iranian government and people.

He said such a tactic shows how clueless the Americans can be in their efforts against Iran, but he insisted that the move does not relieve Washington from its international obligations with regard to terrorist organizations and the need to protect other nations from marked terrorist groups like the MKO.

