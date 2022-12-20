FM Amirabdollahian, Borrel call for restoring JCPOA

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a tweet on Tuesday said that the meeting between the two sides in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations was necessary.

Amirabdollahian and Borrell held a meeting in Jordan on Tuesday.

After meeting with Amirabdollahian, Borrel wrote on his Twitter account that “Necessary meeting with Iranian FM Amirabdolahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations”.

He added that “Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations”.

“Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran”, he further noted.

