short link
Code: 1311248 A
خانه | Politics

FM Amirabdollahian, Borrel call for restoring JCPOA

The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a tweet on Tuesday said that the meeting between the two sides in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations was necessary.

FM Amirabdollahian, Borrel call for restoring JCPOA

Amirabdollahian and Borrell held a meeting in Jordan on Tuesday.

After meeting with Amirabdollahian, Borrel wrote on his Twitter account that “Necessary meeting with Iranian FM Amirabdolahian in Jordan amidst deteriorating Iran-EU relations”.

He added that “Agreed we must keep communication open and restore JCPOA on basis of Vienna negotiations”.

“Stressed need to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran”, he further noted.

endNewsMessage1
لینک کپی شد
Account Eu FM Need Two

Linked News

Send Comment

Archive