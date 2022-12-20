Baghdad Conference could prompt revival of JCPOA: expert

An expert on international relations has said that there is still a possibility of reviving the JCPOA.

Speaking to ILNA, Korosh Ahmadi said that the second edition of the Baghdad Conference can be a place for the meeting and negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA between the Iranian foreign minister and the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Commenting on whether there is any hope for the revival of the JCPOA, the expert said that “there is no hope, at least in the short term.”

Emphasizing that the revival of the JCPOA is still possible, he pointed out that if the two sides are ready and step forward based on Borrell’s suggestion, there is a possibility of reviving the JCPOA on the condition that both sides will be ready to adjust their positions and agree on the text.

Leaders from Iraq, Jordan, and France, and other regional countries along with Iran are expected to participate in the conference, which is planned to begin on Tuesday, December 21.

The conference is part of Baghdad’s diplomatic efforts to balance its relations in a turbulent region and keep itself away from the fallout from regional rivalries.

