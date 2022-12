Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell held a meeting in Jordan on Tuesday.

Ali Bagheri-Kani, Iran’s top negotiator, and Enrique Mora, the nuclear talks coordinator, were also present at the meeting.

Amirabdollahian arrived in the Jordanian capital early on Tuesday (December 20) to take part in the second iteration of the Baghdad Conference.

