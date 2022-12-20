UN Security Council meets on JCPOA

The United Nations Security Council on Monday afternoon Eastern Time began its meeting on the latest report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of resolution 2231 that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

The United Nations Security Council on Monday afternoon Eastern Time began its meeting on the latest report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of resolution 2231 that endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

At the beginning of the session, the Security Council hears the report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which is his 14th report on the implementation of resolution 2231 since the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), took effect in January 2016.

Guterres will reportedly elaborate on letters by the US, France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine over allegations that Iran has sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

These countries have claimed that Iran, by transferring unmanned aerial vehicles, has violated resolution 2231.

endNewsMessage1