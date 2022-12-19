4 security defense forces martyred in southeast Iran: IRGC

Iran’s elite military force the IRGC has announced that four of its security defense forces were killed in southeastern Iran on Monday in an attack launched by terrorist elements in the region.

IRGC Ground Force’s Southeast Quds Base said in a statement that the four officers had been martyred in an area bordering Pakistan in Saravan county in the province Sistan and Balouchestan.

The statement said the terrorist elements escaped the region to Pakistan after the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps forces launched an operation to hunt them down.

It said further information about the incident will be released later on Monday.

