Third Tehran Dialogue Forum kicks off

The Third Tehran Dialogue Forum opened with the participation of the foreign minister of Iran as well as political officials, ambassadors, chairpersons of think tanks, and thinkers from 36 countries.

The forum also known as the TDF 2022 started work at the Institute for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday morning.

Former Prime minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi, President of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Kamal Kharazi are the speakers of the opening ceremony of the forum.

Also, a number of representatives from neighboring and regional countries as well as other states from around the globe will deliver speeches.

The neighborliness policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country's approach to friendship and confidence-building is the most important topic of this year’s Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Nearly 70 figures are scheduled to take part in the TDF 2022. Directors of Iran-based think tanks, ambassadors, and foreign diplomats residing in Tehran attend the forum.

Following the opening ceremony, four meetings will be held to pave the ground for reviewing the latest developments in West Asia and security in the Persian Gulf, regional connections and energy security, the crisis in Ukraine and its regional and international consequences, and the outlook of peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The first and second rounds of the Tehran Dialogue Forum were held in January 2020 and in March 2021 respectively.

