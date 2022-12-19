US resorts to sanctions against any country standing against it: Iran Parliament speaker

Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibf said on Saturday that the United States resorts to sanctions against any country which stands to the US hegemony.

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran with visiting Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

Qalibaf thanked Nicaragua’s support for Iran in international bodies and said that the two countries have to pave the way for further cooperation in different economic, agricultural, energy, and technological areas.

Underlining the need for expansion of bilateral relations between different world countries, the parliament speaker said that it is of special significance for Iran and Nicaragua to give a boost to relations as both countries share anti-hegemonic stands and are under US cruel sanctions.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister, for his part, voiced his country’s support for Iran, noting that cooperation between the two counties in the 1960s and 1970s led to the victory of the Iranian and Nicaraguan revolutions.

He stressed the importance of a joint economic commission between Iran and Nicaragua and said that his country is preparing the ground for the commission to convene.

