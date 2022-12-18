 Iran Appoints New Envoy for Afghanistan

The Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan has been appointed as the new ambassador to Kabul after the termination of his predecessor’s tenure.

Hassan Kazemi Qomi has been appointed as the new ambassador of Iran to Afghanistan, an attaché at the Iranian Embassy in Kabul announced.

Kazemi Qomi is replacing Bahador Aminian, whose tenure as the ambassador has expired after three years.

The new envoy used to serve as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s special envoy for Afghanistan and has held several meetings with the Taliban who returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

endNewsMessage1