Anti-Iran resolution illegitimate, invalid: FM spokesman

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic Nasser Kanaani has underscored that ratification of a Canada-proposed resolution at the UN General Assembly is invalid and illegitimate.

Kanaani said on Friday that the voting for the anti-Iran resolutions, which turned into a routine in recent years with the support of certain European countries and the Zionist regime, reflects the hypocrisy of their initiators and they are void and unlawful.

The draft resolution, which is being proposed by Canada each year under the pretext of human rights issues, was voted for on Thursday local time in New York, with only 80 member states in favor, 29 countries against, and 65 others in abstention; so, the number of states, which have not voted for the resolution, was 94 in comparison to only 80 in favor.

The Iranian FM spokesman described the approach of the supporters of the resolution in resorting to the international entities to put pressure on the Islamic republic as a blatant sign of misusing sublime values and concepts of human rights to pursue shortsighted political objectives.

As to the Western states’ attempt to follow up Iranophobia and psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic, he noted that the promoters of the resolutions are violating underlying principles of human rights throughout the globe; thus, instead of showing hypocritical sympathy with human rights in Iran, they are expected to stop backing economic terrorism of the United States against the Iranian nation as well as hosting terrorist groups.

The Islamic Republic has always been serious about upgrading human rights and complying with its commitments under international regulations, he said, adding that Iran is ready to have constructive negotiations to improve human rights in the world and promote mutual respect, justice, and non-discrimination with the use of all legitimate mechanisms and in cooperation with countries keen on consolidating human rights for real.

endNewsMessage1